Russian Oil Exports to N. Korea Tenfold That of China's

China's exports of refined oil to North Korea during the first two months of 2019 were just a tenth of the amount supplied to the regime by Russia during the same period.Citing the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee, Voice of America(VOA) reports China supplied Pyongyang with one-thousand-170 tons of refined oil in January and February.Russia exported over ten-thousand-350 tons during the same period.In 2017 a UN Security Council resolution put an annual cap on refined oil exports to North Korea at no more than 500-thousand barrels or about 60-thousand to 65-thousand tons.The amount supplied to North Korea by China and Russia in the first two months of this year accounts for around a fifth of the annual cap.