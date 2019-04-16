Bareunmirae Party Lawmaker Defects Following Approval of Fast Track Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawmaker has defected from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party after the centrist party approved an agreement with the ruling Democratic Party to fast track a set of election and reform bills through the National Assembly.Representative Lee Un-ju called a press conference on Tuesday to announce her decision, calling the agreement "parliamentary violence" committed by the ruling party and its sidekicks.Arguing election law discussions require complete agreement, the lawmaker slammed the Bareunmirae Party for pressing ahead with the approval despite lingering differences among its own lawmakers.In a general meeting held earlier Tuesday, the Bareunmirae Party approved the agreement narrowly in a 12-11 vote.Speculation is rising that other lawmakers from the party may follow her lead, including the party's former leader Yoo Seong-min, who said he's mortified by the approval.On Monday, the DP, the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party reached the agreement despite intense objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).