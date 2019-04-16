Seoul Protests Tokyo's Repeated Claim to Dokdo in Diplomatic Bluebook

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has lodged a protest with Tokyo after Japan repeated its false territorial claim to the South Korean islets of Dokdo in its new diplomatic yearbook.In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry stressed the islets in the East Sea are South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law and demanded the Japanese government immediately retract the unjustified claim.The ministry also summoned a senior official from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to protest the yearbook's descriptions of Dokdo as well as Japan’s wartime wartime sexual slavery and forced labor and East Sea issues.Earlier in the day, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono presented the country’s latest annual diplomatic book, in which Tokyo noted its worsening relations with South Korea.