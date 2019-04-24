KCNA: Kim Jong-un Departs for Russia by Train

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has departed for Russia by train for his first summit with President Vladimir Putin.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Wednesday that Kim's special train left for Russia earlier in the day.The report said Kim was accompanied by officials of the Workers' Party including Kim Pyong-Hae, O Su-yong, Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, army chief of the the general staff Ri Yong-gil and Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.The KCNA did not mention whether first lady Ri Sol-ju was on board.