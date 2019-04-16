Kremlin: Kim, Putin to Hold Summit in Vladivostok on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold their first summit on Thursday in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that the two leaders' meeting will focus on seeking a political, diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula.Local media outlet VL.ru quoted a source as saying that Kim's train will cross into Russia at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday via a rail bridge over the Tumen River. Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that Kim's train was expected to arrive at Vladivostok station at 6 p.m. the same day.The Kim-Putin summit is widely expected to take place at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on Thursday.