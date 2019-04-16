Singer Park Yoo-chun Tests Positive for Meth

Photo : YONHAP News

Police sought an arrest warrant for actor and singer Park Yoo-chun on Tuesday after a drug test on a sample of his hair came back positive.Park is suspected of taking methamphetamine with his ex-fiancee Hwang Ha-na, a granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products, earlier this year.Park has strongly denied the allegations and while an earlier urine test came out as negative, the drug test on his leg hair tested positive for Philopon, a form of methamphetamine.A court hearing to review whether to arrest the 32-year-old singer will be held at the Suwon District Court on Friday.