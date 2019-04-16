'Putin to Propose Reviving 6-Party Talks in Summit with Kim'

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly considering proposing a revival of the six-party talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program when he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday.Quoting a senior Russian official, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday that Moscow has informed the U.S. and China of its intention to make the proposal.The report said the summit is likely to feature a wide range of topics, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and bilateral economic cooperation.Putin is believed to be trying to increase Russia's involvement in negotiations regarding the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula by reviving the six-party talks, which have been stalled since 2008.Those talks, which involved the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Japan and Russia, aimed to find a peaceful resolution to the North's nuclear program.