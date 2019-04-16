Former US Marine Accused of Raiding N. Korean Embassy Denied Bail

Photo : YONHAP News

A Los Angeles federal court has denied bail for Christopher Ahn, the former U.S. marine accused of raiding the North Korean embassy in Spain in February.Central District of California Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth said on Tuesday that Ahn's application for bail was not justified due to the gravity of his crime and effect on international relations.Ahn is expected to undergo federal investigation while being detained.He was part of a group of at least ten people accused of storming the North Korean embassy in Madrid and removing computers and hard drives from the embassy before fleeing to the United States where they handed over the material to the FBI.Spanish investigators said the intruders were self-professed members of Free Joseon, also known as Cheollima Civil Defense, which aims to overthrow North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.