Kim Jong-un Arrives in Russia for Summit on Thurs.

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia aboard a special train. His arrival came as the Kremlin announced that Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a summit on Thursday.Park Jong-hong has more.Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia's Far East on Wednesday for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Kim is accompanied by officials of the Workers' Party, including Kim Pyong-Hae, O Su-yong, Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, army chief of the general staff Ri Yong-gil and Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.Many of them had accompanied Kim to Hanoi for the second U.S.-North Korea summit.However, Workers’ Party of Korea Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol, who had played a key role in arranging the North’s summits with the U.S. and China, was not part of the group. The KCNA did not mention whether first lady Ri Sol-ju accompanied her husband.Ahead of the North Korean leader's arrival, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Kim will meet in Vladivostok on Thursday, putting an end to weeks of media speculation. It said the two leaders will focus on seeking a political and diplomatic solution to the stalled denuclearization efforts on the Korean Peninsula.The Kremlin added that Kim and Putin will hold a one-on-one summit followed by an expanded summit and official banquet. However, it noted the two leaders are not considering issuing a joint statement.According to Japan’s NHK, Putin is likely to propose resuming the stalled six-party nuclear negotiations during his talks with Kim.Following the summit, Kim is likely to remain in Russia for another day or two to watch cultural performances and inspect economic and military locations.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.