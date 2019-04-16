LKP Aims to Block Fast Track Push on Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Hwang Kyo-ahn said the initial goal of his party's current political battle is to block the passage of three fast-tracked reform bills, including bills for electoral reform and the creation of an investigative body to probe corrupt officials. Hwang called the bills “vicious laws.”Following a sit-down strike at the National Assembly on Wednesday, the LKP held an emergency general meeting of party lawmakers.Chairman Hwang said his party will continue to fight until the Moon Jae-in administration stops trying to push the bills through and makes a public apology.On Tuesday, the LKP vowed to boycott all National Assembly sessions after the four other parties agreed on Monday to fast-track the bills.The party plans to hold a massive rally at Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul and stage a street parade on Saturday.