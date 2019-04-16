LKP Aims to Block Fast Track Push on Electoral Reform

The chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Hwang Kyo-ahn said the initial goal of his party's current political battle is to block the passage of three fast-tracked reform bills, including bills for electoral reform and the creation of an investigative body to probe corrupt officials. Hwang called the bills “vicious laws.”
Following a sit-down strike at the National Assembly on Wednesday, the LKP held an emergency general meeting of party lawmakers.
Chairman Hwang said his party will continue to fight until the Moon Jae-in administration stops trying to push the bills through and makes a public apology.
On Tuesday, the LKP vowed to boycott all National Assembly sessions after the four other parties agreed on Monday to fast-track the bills.
The party plans to hold a massive rally at Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul and stage a street parade on Saturday.