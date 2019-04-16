USFK Conducts THAAD Exercise in Pyeongtaek

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) said that it carried out an exercise last week loading inert munitions onto launchers of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) anti-missile battery.The exercise was conducted for a week at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek with service members of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade taking part.The brigade posted a photo of the exercise on its Facebook last Saturday. It wrote, “The exercise allowed the D-2 THAAD to showcase crew proficiency and readiness.”Late last year, the U.S. military had revealed photos of its THAAD exercise that took place after the transportation of a THAAD battery from Waegwan in North Gyeongsang Province to Seongju.It's the first time that such an exercise conducted at the U.S. garrison in Pyeongtaek has ever been revealedThe photo that the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade posted on Facebook shows a THAAD launcher equipped with inert munitions being lifted. The photo suggests the exercise was carried out to master the procedure of loading missiles onto THAAD launchers.The live missiles have a maximum intercept range of 200 kilometers.