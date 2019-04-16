Efforts Underway to Better Monitor the Mentally Ill Following Arson Murder Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Citizens were shocked over the recent news that a man suffering from schizophrenia set his house on fire and stabbed neighbors fleeing the apartment building, resulting in the deaths of five and injuring a dozen others. Law enforcement, health authorities and the National Assembly are ramping up efforts to better monitor mentally ill patients and prevent them from committing crimes.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: Amid public backlash over a recent series of crimes involving people who did not receive proper treatment for their mental conditions, the police have stepped up their response to reported violence involving the mentally ill.In accordance with current laws, the police placed two men with histories of mental illness in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province and in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province under emergency hospitalization, after they both threatened the safety of others.National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gab-ryong said the police will review reported complaints regarding repeated threatening behavior and work with related agencies to come up with a response.Earlier this week, the Korean Medical Association(KMA) called for an adoption of a judicial hospitalization system and urged the government to reinforce state intervention in outpatient medical treatment and monitoring.The system would simplify and accelerate the current process of involuntary hospitalization and treat patients with serious mental illnesses by having the government take responsibility, instead of requiring families to prepare the necessary medical documents.The National Assembly recently approved a bill that requires mental institutions to notify local mental health welfare centers when people at risk of harming themselves or others are discharged, even without consent from the patient or their guardian.If a mental patient is found to have stopped receiving treatment after being discharged, the local center will be able to seek treatment for the patient without family consent and even extend the treatment period if deemed necessary.While welcoming efforts to systematize the monitoring of people with serious mental problems, mental health experts stressed that South Korean society should refrain from treating the patients as potential criminals.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.