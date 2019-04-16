Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.88%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 19-point-48 points, or point-88 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-201-point-03.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-60 points, or point-47 percent, to close at 757-point-82.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened nine-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-150-point-nine won.