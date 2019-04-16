BTS Becomes First K-Pop Group to Place Two Tracks on Billboard Chart

Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS became the first South Korean group to place two tracks on U.S. Billboard's main singles chart.According to Billboard's latest chart on Tuesday, BTS' "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey, the main track of the group's new EP "Map of the Soul: Persona" released earlier this month, ranked eighth on the Hot 100 chart.Another track on the album "Make it Right" debuted on the chart at number 95."Boy With Luv" surpassed the group's own track "Fake Love," which previously peaked at number ten in June 2018.The latest song is also the highest-ever charting entry by a K-pop group.BTS' new seven-track album debuted atop the Billboard 200 this week, making them the first band since The Beatles to score three Billboard number one albums in less than a year.