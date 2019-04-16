S. Korea's Birth Rate Again Falls to Record Low in Feb.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea continues to post record low birth rates.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of babies born in February was tallied at 25-thousand-700, down by six-point-nine percent from the same month last year. It is the lowest figure for the month of February since the statistics agency began compiling monthly data in 1981.It also marks the 39th consecutive month the country posted on-year decline in the number of newborns, continuing the trend that began in December of 2015.The crude birth rate, which refers to the number of births per one-thousand people per year, also fell by zero-point-five to six-point-five.These downward trends are partly affected by the declining number of marriages. Eighteen-thousand-200 couples tied the knot in February, which is the lowest figure for the month since 1981 and four-point-two percent lower from a year earlier.