S. Korea Confirms Name for DMZ Hiking Trails

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has decided to call the hiking trails within the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) as they had been tentatively named.The confirmation of the name, "DMZ Peace Trails," was made on Wednesday after five related government ministries, including the Unification Ministry and the Defense Ministry, collected public opinion via social media and consulted with experts.The government said the name reflects the public's yearning to turn the area riddled with war, pain and division into a peace zone.Among the paths located in Goseong, Cheorwon and Paju, the Goseong section will open to the public first on Saturday. It'll be open six days a week with a maximum of 200 people allowed to walk the trails each day.