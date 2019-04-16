S. Korea, India Discuss Cooperation on Weapons Acquisition

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and India have held defense industry cooperation talks in the Indian capital.According to South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA), a seminar held in New Delhi on Wednesday brought together around 130 government officials and businesspeople, including India’s Defense Production Secretary Ajay Kumar and the South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil.After the South Korean side introduced Seoul’s policies to guarantee the quality of its arms exports, 12 South Korean firms presented their products and business plans for the Indian market.South Korea's Minister of Defense Acquisition Wang Jung-hong asked Secretary Kumar to take interest in major bilateral projects under way between the two countries, including regarding South Korea’s Biho twin 30 millimeter self-propelled antiaircraft and guided weapons.