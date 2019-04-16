Andong to Designate

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean city of Andong will designate a section of paths taken by Queen Elizabeth the Second as “The Royal Way” to mark the 20th anniversary of the British monarch’s visit to the country.According to the municipal government on Wednesday, Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, will attend the designation ceremony on May 14th and walk along the paths.Queen Elizabeth the Second visited South Korea on April 19th, 1999 at the invitation of then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.Marking her 73rd birthday in the country two days later, she visited Andong, which was home to many aristocrats during the Joseon Dynasty. She looked around some of the city’s tourist hot spots, including Hahoe Folk Village and the Bongjeong Buddhist Temple.Various events will be held in Andong to mark the 20th anniversary of the queen’s visit and the city will welcome Prince Andrew for five days beginning May eleventh.During the period, the city government will also invite 93 locals who share the queen’s birthday and celebrate it together.