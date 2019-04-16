Wage Gap in S. Korea Dwindles Partly due to Minimum Wage Hikes

Photo : KBS News

Partly influenced by steep hikes to the minimum wage, the salary gap between regular workers and nonregular workers in South Korea has narrowed.According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Wednesday, the portion of so-called low-income workers, or those earning two thirds South Korea's median salary or lower, stood at 19 percent as of June of last year.It's three-point-three percent lower than a year earlier, and marks the first time the figure has dropped below 20 percent since related data was first compiled in 2008.As of last June, the salary threshold to be classified as a low-income worker was one-point-79 million won.Those in the top 20 percent income bracket earned four-point-67 times more than the bottom 20 percent, a significant drop from more than five times a year earlier.