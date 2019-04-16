Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Minister has urged the two Koreas to produce concrete outcomes regarding their economic cooperation based on what they achieved last year.Kim Yeon-chul made the remark at a seminar on Wednesday to discuss legal and institutional preparations for the resumption of inter-Korean economic projects, adding the wheels of denuclearization and South-North economic cooperation should roll together.Saying the future belongs to those preparing for it, the minister said South Korea needs to prepare for various inter-Korean cooperation projects so they can be immediately put into place once conditions are met.He said legal and institutional enhancements are essential to guarantee more sustainable economic relations between the two Koreas, adding the South will hold talks with the North on related issues.