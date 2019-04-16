Putin's Closest Aide to Visit Pres. Moon on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man on Thursday.The president’s deputy spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said on Wednesday that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will sit down in Seoul for talks with the Director of the National Security Office Chung Eui-yong before paying a visit to President Moon later in the day.The Russian official's visit comes as Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to hold their first summit in Vladivostok on Thursday.The presidential spokeswoman emphasized the talks between Chung and Patrushev is a regular national security meeting between the two countries, following four similar meetings since the launch of the Moon administration.The two officials are expected to exchange opinions on the North Korea-Russia summit and its implications on Pyongyang's denuclearization.