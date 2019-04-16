Putin's Closest Aide to Visit Pres. Moon on Thurs.

President Moon Jae-in will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man on Thursday.
The president’s deputy spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said on Wednesday that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will sit down in Seoul for talks with the Director of the National Security Office Chung Eui-yong before paying a visit to President Moon later in the day.
The Russian official's visit comes as Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to hold their first summit in Vladivostok on Thursday.
The presidential spokeswoman emphasized the talks between Chung and Patrushev is a regular national security meeting between the two countries, following four similar meetings since the launch of the Moon administration.
The two officials are expected to exchange opinions on the North Korea-Russia summit and its implications on Pyongyang's denuclearization.