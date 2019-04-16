LKP Opposes Extra Budget Plan amid Showdown over Fast-Track Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is opposed to the government’s supplementary budget plan as the conservative party strongly protests the ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties’ agreement to fast-track reform bills.A group of LKP lawmakers called a press conference on Wednesday at the National Assembly, accusing the Moon Jae-in administration of seeking to win the public’s hearts ahead of the 2020 general elections using its third extra budget plan.The six-point-seven-trillion-won supplementary budget plan, set to be submitted to the Assembly on Thursday, is focused on addressing worsening fine dust problems and the recent wildfires in Gangwon Province as well as boosting the economy.The LKP lawmakers also said the extra budget plan has been poorly drafted and will waste taxpayers’ money.They said although assistance for the victims of natural disasters is important, the government should first try to help them using reserve funds out of this year’s budget. They said the government should consider drafting an extra budget in the second half of the year if it's still needed.They also claimed the supplementary budget will further raise the national debt that is already approaching one-thousand-700 trillion won, adding around 38 trillion won worth fiscal deficit is expected this year.