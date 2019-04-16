'Kim Yong-chol No Longer Heads N. Korea's United Front Department'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed Pyongyang’s top nuclear envoy has stepped down as the head of a North Korean apparatus dealing with the United States and South Korea.According to a member of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Kim Yong-chol, the Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, no longer represents the United Front Department under the ruling party's committee.The South Korean official said Kim Yong-chol was replaced by Chang Kum-chol, a member of the North’s Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee. Chang is known to be in his late 50s and has dealt with matters related to civilian exchange programs in the past.Kim was not seen accompanying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, triggering speculation he may have dropped out of the North’s negotiation team on denuclearization.