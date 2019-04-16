Kim, Putin to Hold First Summit on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to hold his first summit with President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok.Kim and Putin are expected to meet around 1 p.m. on Thursday at Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island. The two leaders will first hold a one-on-one meeting and then be joined by their delegation members.The summit will be the first meeting between the two nations' leaders since August 2011, when Kim Jong-il met with then-President Dmitry Medvedev in Ulan-Ude.The Kremlin said earlier that the two leaders' meeting will focus on seeking a political and diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula.Kim is expected to seek Moscow's support in Pyongyang's efforts to secure sanctions reliefs and in the North's nuclear negotiations with the United States.