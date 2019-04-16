Menu Content

Moon to Present Letters of Appointment to New Constitutional Court Justices

Write: 2019-04-25 09:01:13Update: 2019-04-25 11:18:04

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will appoint two new Constitutional Court justices despite objections from conservative opposition parties.

Moon will present letters of appointment to Lee Mi-sun and Moon Hyung-bae on Thursday afternoon at the presidential office.

Senior presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Do-han said earlier that Moon authorized the appointments to prevent having empty seats on the nine-member bench.

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party strongly opposed the nomination of Lee, citing allegations that she engaged in insider trading.
