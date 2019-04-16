'Kim, Putin to Hold Summit Talks for 4 Hours'

Photo : YONHAP News

The highly anticipated summit between the leaders of North Korea and Russia in Vladivostok will reportedly be held for about four hours.Quoting a Russian source familiar with summit preparations, Russian news agency RIA Novosti said that the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin at around 1 or 2 p.m. on Thursday.The two leaders will reportedly hold a one-on-one meeting for about an hour and then be joined by their delegation members for an extended summit which will last around three hours.Another source said Putin will arrive in Vladivostok around noon and hold a summit with Kim, adding the summit may end with a banquet.