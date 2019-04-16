S. Korea, US Assess 'Significant Progress' in OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have assessed that "significant progress" has been made in preparation for the planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that senior defense officials of the two sides reached the consensus during a meeting of the Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue, which was held in Washington from Tuesday to Wednesday.The ministry said the allies confirmed significant progress in preparation for the OPCON transfer and pledged to speed up joint efforts to meet the conditions required for the handover at an early date.The two sides also assessed that the implementation of the inter-Korean military agreement signed last September contributed to easing military tensions and building trust on the Korean Peninsula.The allies then agreed to continue close communication and cooperation in the process of implementing the military accord while maintaining their combined defense posture.