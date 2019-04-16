Former Environment Minister Indicted for Blacklist Scandal

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors indicted the former environment minister and an ex-presidential aide over an appointment scandal.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office said on Thursday that it indicted ex-Minister of Environment Kim Eun-kyung and President Moon Jae-in's former secretary for balanced personnel affairs, Shin Mi-sook, for abuse of power and obstruction of business.The two are suspected of abusing their power to force the appointment of certain candidates at organizations affiliated with the ministry. They also allegedly forced executives hired during former President Park Geun-hye's administration to resign.According to an official at the prosecutor's office, it was discovered that a certain candidate was given questions in advance which would be asked during a job interview, and that Kim and Shin were allegedly involved.Shin also allegedly reprimanded environment ministry officials after they dropped a candidate recommended by the presidential office. The candidate was later appointed as CEO of another organization related to the ministry.Kim and Shin reportedly denied the allegations of abuse of power during the investigation.