'Avengers: Endgame' Draws 1.32 Mln Moviegoers on Opening Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The Hollywood blockbuster film “Avengers: Endgame” drew nearly one-point-33 million moviegoers on its opening day on Wednesday, setting a new record.According to box-office figures released by the Korean Film Council on Thursday, the fourth “Avengers” movie produced by Marvel Studios instantly rose to the number one spot in the box office.The number of showtimes reached two-thousand-760, accounting for more than 57 percent of all showtimes. The figure is higher than the two-thousand-460 showtimes posted on the opening day of the third film in the series “Avengers: Infinity War.”In just one day, "Avengers: Endgame" reaped nearly nine-point-six billion won in sales, accounting for about 97 percent of all sales from movies that were shown on Wednesday.The film also set a new record by drawing one million moviegoers in just four-and-a-half hours.Cumulative ticket sales from all four “Avengers” movies have now topped 30 million.