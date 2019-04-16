Moon Names Ko Min-jung as Presidential Spokesperson

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Ko Min-jung is set to become the presidential office’s new spokesperson.Senior presidential public relations secretary Yoon Do-han announced on Thursday that President Moon Jae-in named Ko to succeed Kim Eui-kyeom who resigned from his post following allegations that he had engaged in real estate speculation in a lucrative urban redevelopment zone in Seoul.Ko will become the third presidential spokesperson in the Moon Jae-in government and will be the first female spokesperson for the current administration.Ko entered the top office when Moon took office in May 2017. For nearly two years, she served as deputy spokesperson with the rank of senior administrator. Ko was promoted to secretary in JanuaryThe former KBS announcer had previously served as a spokesperson for the press team of Moon’s election campaign during the previous presidential election.