Kim Jong-un, Putin Begin Their First Summit in Vladivostok

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of North Korea and Russia began their summit in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok.At the start of their meeting at Far Eastern Federal University on Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he expects the talks to be significant in Pyongyang and Moscow's joint efforts to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula.Kim expressed hope to develop the two countries' bilateral ties, which share a long history of friendly relations.Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Kim's efforts to improve inter-Korean ties and normalize Pyongyang's relations with Washington.According to the Kremlin, the two leaders are expected to meet one-on-one before moving on to an extended summit accompanied by aides. Afterwards, they will attend a formal banquet hosted by the Russians.This is the first summit between the leaders of the two countries in eight years and the first-ever meeting between Kim and Putin.Kim's latest visit to Russia is being widely viewed as an opportunity for the North to show it has powerful allies following the breakdown of denuclearization talks with the U.S. earlier this year.