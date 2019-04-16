Putin, Kim Discuss N. Korean Denuclearization in Vladivostok

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leaders of North Korea and Russia held their summit in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok. The two held a one-on-one meeting and expanded talks at Far Eastern Federal University on Thursday and are scheduled to meet again for a banquet hosted by the Russians.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Nat sound: Putin-Kim summit handshake (Apr. 25/Vladivostok)]Beginning their first summit in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped for resolving the nuclear standoff.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian)]"I am sure that your visit today to Russia will contribute to the development of the (Russian-North Korean) bilateral relations and help us better understand how we can settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, what we can do together, and what Russia can do to support those positive processes that are happening now."[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"As you noted I also hope that our meeting will be useful for the strengthening of the development and friendly relationship between the DPRK and Russia, which has deep roots and I also wanted to say that now the situation on the Korean Peninsula has a big interest for global society and I hope that our talks will be important to assess the situation, exchange opinions on this situation and together address these issues."The first Kim-Putin meeting on Thursday came as North Korea and the U.S. are struggling to narrow gaps in the nuclear negotiations following the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February.Russian news service RIA Novosti said Putin and Kim will meet for around four hours, including one-on-one and expanded sessions.Media outlets have predicted that Putin is going to suggest resuming the now-defunct six party nuclear talks. The two sides are also expected to discuss ways to beef up their economic cooperation and rekindle the prospect of joint projects with South Korea, which have been prohibited under UN Security Council sanctions.While Kim and Putin want the U.S. to take incremental steps alongside North Korea's gradual denuclearization, the Trump administration is demanding the North undergo complete nuclear disarmament before U.S.-led UN sanctions are lifted.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.