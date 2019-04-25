Tension Mounts in Parliament Over Fast-Track Proceedings

Photo : YONHAP News

Tension is mounting at the National Assembly with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) taking group action to block proceedings to fast track a set of reform bills.Since Wednesday night, the LKP has occupied conference rooms where special committees are expected to vote on Thursday regarding putting the bills on a fast track, raising concerns over possible physical altercations between the parties.The main opposition has also occupied the office of minor Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Chae Yi-bae, prompting him to report the incident to the police and fire officials.Chae replaced party colleague Oh Shin-hwan on the special committee on judicial reform earlier on Thursday, after Oh, who holds a casting vote on the committee, declared he would vote against the fast-tracking of the bills.Condemning the LKP's move, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) ordered its representatives on the committees to be on emergency standby.On Monday, the DP and three minor parties agreed to accelerate the handling of bills regarding electoral reform, creating an independent probe unit on corruption by senior officials and adjusting the investigative powers of the police and prosecution.