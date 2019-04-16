Han Kang Becomes 1st Asian Writer to Earn Spot in Norways' Future Library

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean novelist Han Kang has been named author of the year by Norway’s Future Library Trust.An official at the South Korean Embassy in Oslo said Han, the 2016 Man Booker prize winner, has become the fifth writer in the world and the first from Asia to be named for the project.Launched in 2014 by the Oslo city government, the Future Library is a public art project, in which 100 authors will be chosen in the span of 100 years. The trust will store an unpublished work from each author until 2114 when they will be published using a thousand trees to be planted for 100 years in a forest near the Norwegian capital.The organizers plan to invite the 48-year-old South Korean writer to the Future Library forest on May 25th for a handover ceremony where she will submit a manuscript to be kept in secrecy for the next 95 years.During the event, Han will reveal the title of the novel and attend fan meetings.Canadian novelist and poet Margaret Atwood was the first writer chosen by the trust in 2014. The other three authors are British writer David Mitchell, Icelandic writer and poet Sjón and Turkish novelist and activist Elif Shafak.