S. Korea Ends Probe into Patent Dispute Between KAIST and Apple

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea’s trade watchdog has decided to end a probe into a patent dispute filed by a local company against Apple Korea.The Korea Trade Commission said on Thursday that its decision made earlier in the day was made at the request of the local firm KIP after it settled the dispute with the South Korean branch of the American tech giant late last month.KIP, which manages intellectual properties held by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST), filed an accusation against Apple in December of 2017, arguing chips inside some Apple handsets used its patented technologies.Specifically, it claimed that Taiwan’s TSMC, which produces application processors(AP) for Apple, infringed on KAIST’s FinFET processing technology patents.The details of the settlement were not disclosed.