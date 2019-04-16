Gov't Submits 6.7 Tln Won Extra Budget Bill to Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has submitted to the National Assembly a six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget plan finalized in a Cabinet meeting.A Finance Ministry official submitted the budget bill to the Assembly Secretariat office Thursday morning.Following a speech by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, the parliament will proceed with subsequent procedures of deliberating the proposed extra budget at related committees and then putting it to a vote during a plenary meeting.The government and ruling party seek to have the bill passed during the Assembly's May extra session. The extra budget will go towards improving the economy as well as providing assistance to victims of the 2017 Pohang earthquake and recent wildfires in Gangwon Province.During a party meeting Thursday, the ruling Democratic Party's chief policy-maker Cho Jeong-sik said the budget bill must be approved in parliament next month in order for it to be executed within the year's first half for the purposes of reviving the economy and ensuring public safety.