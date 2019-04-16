Putin Makes Early Appearance for Summit with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived some 30 minutes before North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared at their summit venue in Vladivostok on Thursday.This is viewed as exceptional as Putin has a reputation of being late for events on the global diplomatic stage.He arrived at the Far Eastern Federal University campus around 1:35 p.m. and Kim showed up half an hour later. Putin welcomed the North Korean leader and Kim thanked Putin for the kind reception.Putin's lack of punctuality was expected, a habit that has often perplexed other world leaders. But he was different on Thursday.His track record includes being two-and-a-half hours late for a summit with Japan also held in Vladivostok last September. He also had U.S. President Donald Trump waiting for 34 minutes during their summit talks last July.Instead of putting out a detailed timetable, the Kremlin said the Kim-Putin meeting will begin around 1 to 2 p.m. in the afternoon.