Aging Society, Low Birth Rate to Affect Future Job Prospects

Photo : YONHAP News

A new study suggests that demand for jobs such as caregivers, veterinarians and doctors will rise over the next decade as Korea’s population ages and its birth rate continues to decline.The Korea Employment Information Service said Thursday that it has published an outlook report containing future prospects on 196 leading occupations in Korea covering the years 2018 to 2027.Nineteen jobs in particular are forecast to see increased employment and many of them are in the fields of health, medicine, legal services and social welfare.The demand for caregivers will rise with an increase of senior homes and facilities for dementia patients as well as a transition into state-centered elderly care programs.The report also forecasts higher demand for nurses, doctors, dentists and Oriental medicine practitioners on the back of the aging society and expanded health insurance coverage.On the other hand, as South Koreans are putting off or avoiding marriage altogether, occupational demand for wedding planners and related jobs will decrease.