US Magazine Picks Jeonju among 100 Bucket List Places

Photo : YONHAP News

A popular U.S. magazine has chosen Jeonju as one of the world's 'Bucket List' places to visit.According to the city on Thursday, Esquire posted an article this month on its Web site entitled, “Travel Bucket List Ideas: 100 Things to do before you die.”The article said the city in South Korea's North Jeolla Province is noted for its food, particularly bibimbap, calling it a “world famous mixed rice dish.” It said the city is home to several popular and authentic food tours.Previously, global travel magazine Lonely Planet chose Jeonju as one of the three major tourist spots in Asia while Britain's The Guardian said no other South Korean city can match Jeonju when it comes to food.