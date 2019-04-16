Kim, Putin Hold Summit, Discuss Bilateral Relations, Nuclear Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have wrapped up their first-ever summit.Their one-on-one meeting at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on Thursday began at 2:10 p.m., local time, followed by extended talks involving their key aides from 4 p.m.Before the extended summit, Putin said he and Kim discussed measures to raise the prospect of progress on the Korean Peninsula, among other issues.The Russian leader said they had sufficient and detailed conversations, including on the history, present and future of their countries' bilateral relations.He said they also discussed issues related to the peninsula, apparently referring to talks on the North’s denuclearization. He said opinions were exchanged on what to do to have a good chance of success, but did not elaborate on the details.Key North Korean officials accompanying Kim during the extended summit included Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. Putin was joined by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and others.After the summit meetings, that lasted for around three hours in total, the two leaders headed to a banquet that Putin had arranged for the North Korean delegation.In his dinner speech, the North Korean leader said he and Putin discussed peace and security for the Korean Peninsula and matters of mutual interest. Kim also emphasized strengthening of traditional friendly relations with Russia.Putin said Russia is trying to play active roles in order to resolve the Korean Peninsula issues through diplomacy. He also expressed support for Pyongyang's effort to pursue talks with the United States and South Korea.In a news conference after the summit, the Russian leader said security guarantees should be provided to North Korea for the sake of denuclearization, adding that the six-party talks involving the two Koreas, the United States, China, Russia and Japan are necessary to guarantee the North's security.He also called for tripartite cooperation between the two Koreas and Russia to push ahead with a gas pipeline project linking the three countries.