Moon Says He Will Meet Kim Jong-un ASAP

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as soon as possible.Receiving representatives from the Asia News Network, an association of English-language media outlets in Asia, at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday, President Moon also expressed his will to facilitate dialogue between North Korea and the U.S.Moon noted that despite the lack of a satisfactory result at the last North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, both Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump have expressed a will to continue their talks.He advocated a current diplomacy-oriented peace process for the Korean Peninsula, pointing to the positive changes witnessed over the past year.Mentioning his three summits with Kim and the two North Korea-U.S. summits, Moon said continuous efforts are being made to resolve peninsula-related issues through dialogue and diplomacy and expressed hope that a third Kim-Trump summit will be held as soon as possible.Moon also addressed an earlier proposal by Indonesian President Joko Widodo that Kim attend a special forum between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) set to be held in Busan later this year.He said although many regional leaders have expressed support for inviting Kim to the summit, South Korea cannot decide on the matter unilaterally, stressing related discussions and judgments have to be undertaken.