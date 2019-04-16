National Assembly Fails to Put Reform Bills on Fast Track amid Violent Clashes

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has failed to put a set of reform bills on the fast track due to strong protest from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).The ruling Democratic Party and three minor parties planned to put the bills to a vote on Thursday night by holding sessions for two special parliamentary committees on judiciary and political reform.However, LKP lawmakers and party members blocked the committee members' entry into the conference rooms, resulting in violent physical scuffles.Six Democratic Party members of the judicial reform committee managed to hold a session at around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, but had to adjourn the session as the necessary quorum was not met.The DP leadership decided to withdraw its lawmakers to suspend the confrontation with the LKP as many people were injured during the clashes.