Kim to Tour Vladivostok after Summit with Putin

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to take a tour of Russia's Far East city Vladivostok on Friday after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin ended on Thursday.Observers says Kim's tour may include visits to the Pacific Fleet which is at the forefront of the Russian Navy's defense of the Far East region and the Primorsky Oceanarium on Russky Island, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Pacific port city.The Primorsky Oceanarium said on its Web site that it will be closed to the public on Friday, raising speculation Kim will visit the aquarium.At night, Kim could watch a performance at the Primorsky Stage of the world-renowned Mariinsky Theatre at 7 p.m.Kim's de-facto chief of staff Kim Chang-son visited the theatre before the leader's Russian trip.The North Korean leader is also likely to have lunch with the Governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako.Kim will reportedly depart the Russian city late on Friday and head back to Pyongyang by train.