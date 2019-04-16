'Trump, Abe to Coordinate Future Actions on N. Korea in Summit'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reportedly coordinate their next steps to achieve North Korea's denuclearization during their summit this week.A senior official at the White House said in a telephone briefing on Thursday that it will be an important opportunity for the leaders to exchange their views on recent developments with North Korea and to coordinate future actions.The official said the future actions would also include consultations with the U.S.' close partner and ally, South Korea, aimed at achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.Abe is visiting Washington on Friday for an official working visit. The two-day trip will reportedly include summit talks with Trump at the White House, a private birthday dinner for first lady Melania Trump and a golf outing in Sterling, Virginia.