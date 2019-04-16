Moon Stresses Need for Resumption of US-N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that the most pressing issue at the moment is to resume dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. and promote the North's denuclearization.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement that Moon made the remarks during a meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, at the presidential office.In the meeting with the top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moon also said that Moscow and Beijing's move to work out joint actions regarding North Korea issues requires sufficient consultation with Washington.Early this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said that Russia and China are working out joint actions at the UN Security Council that will boost the process of resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula.President Moon appears to have stressed the need for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Moon's talks with Patrushev coincided with Putin's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok.