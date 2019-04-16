N. Korean Leader to Leave Vladivostok Friday Afternoon

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will reportedly leave Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok on Friday afternoon after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.Russian news service TASS quoted sources as saying that Kim will depart the city after an official farewell ceremony at the Vladivostok railway station at 3 p.m.Kim was expected to visit the headquarters of Russia's Pacific Fleet and lay a wreath at a monument for unknown soldiers at 10 a.m., but the organizer said the event was canceled.Local sources said Kim is likely to cancel all of his planned events except lunch with the Governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako before heading back to Pyongyang by train.Kim had been expected to leave Vladivostok at around 10 to 11 p.m. after visiting an aquarium and watching a performance at the Mariinsky Theatre.