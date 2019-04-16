N. Korea Keeps Mum on 1st Anniversary Event for April 27th Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has skipped an inter-Korean liaison office meeting for the ninth straight week as it keeps mum on an event set for Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the April 27th inter-Korean summit.Seoul's Unification Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Lee Eugene told reporters on Friday that Pyongyang has yet to respond to a message sent on Monday about the details of the commemorative event to be held at the truce village of Panmunjeom.The spokesperson also explained that due to various circumstances, the two Koreas decided not to hold the meeting of their co-chiefs of the liaison office in the North's border city of Gaeseong.In regards to the North Korea-Russia summit held on Thursday, Lee said Seoul hopes it will contribute to advancing key issues regarding the Korean Peninsula, including the resumption of U.S.-North Korea dialogue.The two Koreas launched the liaison office last September and promised to hold a meeting of its co-heads every week, however, they have not been held since late February.