Arrest Warrant Requested for Animal Shelter Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have requested an arrest warrant for the head of an animal shelter accused of euthanizing abandoned pets.The Jongno Police Station in Seoul said on Friday that it requested an arrest warrant for Park So-yeon, chief executive of the Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth(CARE), for violating animal protection and donation laws as well as embezzlement.Park allegedly euthanized 201 animals, including dogs and cats, and spent 33 million won, or roughly 28-thousand dollars, that was donated for the animals to hire a lawyer.Police said they are seeking her arrest due to the gravity of the allegations against her and because she poses a risk of destroying evidence.A veterinarian and a director in charge of animal management at CARE are also being investigated by police.Park claimed earlier that euthanasia was inevitable for some of the animals.