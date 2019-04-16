Kim Jong-un Visits Monument for Unknown Soldiers in Vladivostok

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the headquarters of Russia's Pacific Fleet and laid a wreath at a monument for unknown soldiers on the third and final day of his trip to Vladivostok.The event was initially thought to have been canceled but was held about two hours later than expected due to rain or security concerns.Kim then had lunch with Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako at a restaurant on the outskirts of the city. It was the same restaurant where Kim's father dined with the mayor of Vladivostok when he visited Russia in 2002.The North Korean leader reportedly canceled visits to an aquarium and the Mariinsky Theatre and was expected to leave Vladivostok by train at around 3 p.m., about seven hours earlier than planned.