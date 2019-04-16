Appeals Court Upholds 14.5 Bln Won Fine for BMW Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeals court has upheld a previous ruling that found BMW Korea guilty of violating the Clean Air Conservation Act and the Customs Law.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday upheld the initial decision that slapped a 14-and-a-half billion won fine on the local unit of the German automaker and handed down prison sentences of between eight and ten months for six former and incumbent officials.The carmaker was found to have imported some 29-thousand vehicles with certifications based on falsified documents regarding exhaust emissions from 2011.Meanwhile, the court ordered Mercedes-Benz Korea to pay fines of some two-point-seven billion won for not observing the certification process related to exhaust emissions. It is less than the two-point-81 billion won in fines the automaker was slapped with during the first hearing. The court also gave an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years, to an official of Mercedes-Benz Korea.